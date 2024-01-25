Dress E. Jean Carroll Claims She Wore During Alleged Trump Assault Didn’t Even Exist at the Time

Spread the love

In the ongoing defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump, some significant revelations have emerged that raise questions about the accuracy of her claims. Carroll alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the early 1990s. Trump’s attorney, Boris Epshteyn, pointed out a critical inconsistency in her story.

According to Epshteyn, Carroll presented a dress as evidence, claiming it was the one she wore during the alleged assault in 1994. However, investigations revealed that the dress in question, a Donna Karan blazer dress, wasn’t even available in 1994. This discrepancy has led to uncertainty about the timeline of the alleged incident.

Epshteyn emphasized Trump’s consistent denial of the allegations and his right to defend himself. Trump himself took to Truth Social, stating, “E. Jean Carroll was forced to change her story on the ‘Monica Lewinsky-type’ dress.” He pointed out that Carroll initially claimed the event occurred in 1994, but fact-checkers from The New York Times confirmed that the Donna Karan dress wasn’t produced until well after that year. Trump insisted that Carroll’s lack of clarity regarding the date, month, season, year, or decade suggests that the incident did not happen.

In response to the ongoing lawsuit, Trump maintained his innocence and asserted that he had no prior knowledge of Carroll and had never been involved with her. He suggested that the lawsuit was a false accusation pushed into the public eye by political operatives and criticized Carroll’s credibility, highlighting her past tweets.

It’s worth noting that Carroll is financially supported by Reid Hoffman, the cofounder of LinkedIn, who has admitted to visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island. Despite these developments, the judge in the case has ruled some of Trump’s previous remarks as defamatory, and the jury is currently determining the extent of damages in this ongoing trial. While the trial has faced delays due to a sick juror, it has already been marked by its fair share of drama, with Trump expressing his desire to be removed from the courtroom earlier this month.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Indeed, one of Carroll’s attorneys is Roberta Kaplan — a Democrat Party activist who led the group Time’s Up. She left the activist group after it was revealed she was aiding former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in attempting to discredit the Democrat’s accusers. It served as a great irony as Time’s Up seeks to defend women from what it claims is discrimination and harassment. This fact has led to mounting speculation that Kaplan only gets involved in cases that she views as politically expedient. Further, Federal District Judge Lewis Kaplan is overseeing the process and has connections to Carroll’s other attorney, Shawn Crowley. She was actually a law clerk for Judge Kaplan, and he officiated her wedding. That aside, Trump has denied knowing the left-wing activist as the only evidence of any contact is a single picture with Carroll greeting Trump and his ex-wife Ivana at an event greeting line over 35 years ago. Carroll has yet to provide solid evidence of this alleged encounter and will not use the dress that she claims had DNA on it from this alleged incident. Even Trump publicly said the dress should be part of the case. Further, there are no eyewitnesses of this alleged incident, which supposedly occurred at the popular New York City department store.

