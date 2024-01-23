HERE WE GO: Texas National Guard Responds to Supreme Courts Order by Installing More Razor Wire (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

The Texas National Guard wasted no time in responding to the Supreme Court’s decision, which allowed the Biden administration to proceed with the removal of razor wire along the southern border. Instead of dismantling the razor wire, they doubled down by adding more.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration, permitting Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire that had been installed on the Texas-Mexico border. This razor wire, initially put in place by Governor Greg Abbott to deter illegal border crossings facilitated by the Biden administration, covered approximately 30 miles near Eagle Pass.

The legal battle over the razor wire unfolded when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s decision to cut it. The case eventually reached the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after an initial ruling favored Biden. The appeals court ruled that agents were not allowed to remove the razor wire.

In an unexpected turn, the Supreme Court, with a 5-4 vote, granted the Biden administration’s emergency request, even though conservative Justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, sided with the liberal justices.

This marks the ninth instance in which the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Biden administration out of 14 emergency applications.

The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America. The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe. This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 22, 2024

Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed their defiance of the Supreme Court’s decision, pledging to protect Texas’s sovereignty in the face of what they perceive as an unlawful effort to assist in a “foreign invasion of America.” They emphasized that the removal of Texas’s border barriers would not contribute to enforcing the law or ensuring the safety of American citizens. The fight, they declared, is far from over, as they remain committed to defending their state’s sovereignty.

NEW—The Texas National Guard responds to the Supreme Court's order to remove the razor wire in Eagle Pass by installing even more. Governor Abbott has said "Texas will not back down" as it defends its border.



HOLD THE LINE TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/gEDsuZbS7B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2024

The Texas National Guard isn’t playing around! The federal government and Biden Regime is about to find out the hard way.

Today, Texas National Guard is busy putting up more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas. pic.twitter.com/9zzgn8BYOk — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) January 23, 2024

