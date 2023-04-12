YUGE! Trump’s Primary Lead Stretches to Biggest Yet

According to the latest Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s criminal charges seem to have had little impact on his popularity among potential Republican voters. Despite relentless attacks and investigations by Democrats and anti-Trump forces, the poll shows that Trump has expanded his lead in the 2024 Republican presidential primary field to his largest margin yet.

The survey indicates that a majority of potential GOP primary voters (56%) would choose Trump, putting him well ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who polled at 23%. Other prominent Republicans, such as Former Vice President Mike Pence and Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, received only a small percentage of the vote.

A majority of potential GOP primary voters choose Trump (56%), showing the former president is well out in front in the race:

Trump: 56% Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 23% Former Vice President Mike Pence: 7% Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley: 4% Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.: 3% Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 1% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 1% Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: 1% South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem: 1% Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.: 1% Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 1%

Interestingly, the poll suggests that negative coverage of Trump has not hurt his popularity. In fact, potential Republican primary voters were 27 points more likely to hear something negative than positive about Trump recently, marking his worst showing in the buzz metric. Nonetheless, his support has continued to grow, and his favorability rating has even increased following his New York City arraignment.

The larger GOP primary field appears to be helping Trump, as the other candidates split the anti-Trump vote, while his rock-solid MAGA base remains loyal. Even the recent addition to the race, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is one of the fiercest Trump critics in the Republican Party, did not make a significant impact in the poll.

The Morning Consult survey was conducted from April 7-9 among 3,608 potential Republican primary voters, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Trump has hailed the poll’s results as “looking great,” and he seems optimistic about his chances in the 2024 GOP nominating contest.

