YouTube Suspends Rittenhouse Trial Livestreams for ‘Policy Violations’

YouTube, which is owned by Google, is suspending multiple livestreams of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial over “policy violations.”
The streams were pulled down on November 15, and then put back up right before the closing arguments, in typical big tech fashion to try to steer the narrative and sway the American public, who is unfortunately still listening to these dolts.
This seems like a consorted effort to shut down independent commentary and coverage of the trial in lieu of “authoritative sources.” More of the same suppression.
