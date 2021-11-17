YouTube Suspends Rittenhouse Trial Livestreams for ‘Policy Violations’

YouTube, which is owned by Google, is suspending multiple livestreams of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial over “policy violations.”

BREAKING: All independent streams of the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial are being taken down by Youtube over "Policy Violations"@CBSNews' stream is still running however. pic.twitter.com/UhNwrLZbCU — Deus Flex Handbrake- flexyoursuccess.com (@ReturnOfTheFleX) November 15, 2021

The streams were pulled down on November 15, and then put back up right before the closing arguments, in typical big tech fashion to try to steer the narrative and sway the American public, who is unfortunately still listening to these dolts.

This seems like a consorted effort to shut down independent commentary and coverage of the trial in lieu of “authoritative sources.” More of the same suppression.

