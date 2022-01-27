YouTube Labels Pastor John MacArthur Video as Hate Speech: ‘There is no such thing as Transgender. You are either XX or XY, that’s it.’ (VIDEO)

Pastor John MacArthur is throwing truth bombs, and the liberal left and media absolutely are triggered and offended by it.

This past Sunday Pastor John MacArthur said “Simply stated, there is no such thing as Transgender. You are either XX or XY, that’s it.”

He’s not wrong, and the overwhelming majority of people in America and the world are sick and tired of hearing about 2% of the general population in their wicked and twisted mental state and ways.

MacArthur continued.. “God made men male and female, that is determined genetically, that is physiology, that is science, that is reality.”

This is the video that EVERY SINGLE PASTOR IN AMERICA should be putting up in this world today.

“This notion that you are something that your biology is a cultural construct intended as an assault on God. The only way you can address it honestly is to say, ‘God Made You, and God made you exactly the way he wanted you to be. You’re not only fighting God in his physical creation, you are even more importantly fighting God in his sovereignty. You are fighting God in his spiritual relationship to you.”

These next few words I feel were the most powerful by MacArthur.

“This is a war on God. I’m not going to let God tell me who I am. I am not going to let God define me. I’m going to be my own God, I’m going to define myself. You’re now in Romans 1, and that’s a reprobate mind, that’s a mind that doesn’t even function.”

You can watch this amazing speech below.

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America? Do you agree with Pastor John MacArthur?

