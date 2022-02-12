News

YouTube Bans and Removes Matt Couch’s Channel Citing Misinformation as Tyrannical Big Tech Strikes Again

Brick Tamland February 11, 2022 No Comments

YouTube has banned the channel of prominent conservative investigator, political analyst, and influencer Matt Couch and have cited the excuse as misinformation policy.

This comes just a few months after Twitter banned Couch on Dec 8, without a reason and still hasn’t responded to his appeal request, or given a reason for the suspension and ban.

This is just another example of massive big tech censorship, and a pure violation of section 230.

You can read the moronic reasons YouTube gave below for suspending Couch.

