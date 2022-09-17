You Won’t Believe What Illegal Alien Outside Kamala Harris D.C. Home Says About Souther Border [VIDEO INSIDE]

As you may have heard by now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused in more illegal aliens who continue to pour across the United States southern border, two busloads totaling over 100 illegals and they were dropped off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

Since Kamala refuses to say there is a border crisis, Texas, Arizona, Florida, and others are sending the crisis to states that actually encourage the lawlessness.

Fox News was lucky enough to interview some of these illegals, and oh the stories they had to tell.

In fact, Fox interviewed one outside of Kamala’s home, and you won’t believe what they had to say.

“Vice President Harris said that the border is closed. Is the border closed? Do you believe that the border is closed or is it open?” Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins queried.

“It’s open, not closed. The border is open…everybody believes that the border is open. It’s open because we enter. We come in, free, no problem,” he said.

“Yeah, we came illegally, not legal,” he said.

Unbelievable.

VIDEO:

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...