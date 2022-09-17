You Won’t Believe What Illegal Alien Outside Kamala Harris D.C. Home Says About Souther Border [VIDEO INSIDE]

As you may have heard by now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused in more illegal aliens who continue to pour across the United States southern border, two busloads totaling over 100 illegals and they were dropped off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
Since Kamala refuses to say there is a border crisis, Texas, Arizona, Florida, and others are sending the crisis to states that actually encourage the lawlessness.
Fox News was lucky enough to interview some of these illegals, and oh the stories they had to tell.
In fact, Fox interviewed one outside of Kamala’s home, and you won’t believe what they had to say.
“Vice President Harris said that the border is closed. Is the border closed? Do you believe that the border is closed or is it open?” Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins queried.
“It’s open, not closed. The border is open…everybody believes that the border is open. It’s open because we enter. We come in, free, no problem,” he said.
“Yeah, we came illegally, not legal,” he said.
Unbelievable.
VIDEO:
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
I am presently creating an additional $33,000 or many months from home doing terribly honest and straightforward activities on-line from home. I actually have no inheritance last month specifically $20845 from this domestic activity.~Le320~ presently interact during this activity and build more cash online from the address
on the given web site ———->>> http://simplework244.blogspot.com/