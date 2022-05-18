You Won’t Believe How Many Cheeseburgers a Toddler in Texas Ordered Off His Mom’s Phone When She Wasn’t Looking

A 2-year-old in Texas is making national news this morning because he somehow managed to order an insane amount of cheeseburgers on his mom’s phone when she wasn’t paying attention.

Monday, Kelsey Golden opened up her door to a DoorDash delivery driver who was dropping off more than 30 McDonald’s cheeseburgers.

The only problem was, she didn’t order them. The mother in Kingsville, Texas was stunned!

However it turns out, her toddler son was the culprit.

It turns out as the story unfolds, Kelsey Golden’s youngest son, Barrett who is two, had been playing on his mother’s phone.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that,” said Golden.

Instead of playing a game, or taking selfies, Barrett had a hankering for cheeseburgers apparently. He ordered 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers to be delivered to his house. The total price was $91.70, and Barrett was generous though. He even gave the driver a $16.00 tip!

“I thought I’d locked the phone, but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden said.

Golden says she was stunned, but then laughed about it. She decided to share the story with the world, and folks, it has exploded virally!

