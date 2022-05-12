YIKES: Watch as Slow Joe Malfunctions for a Whopping 15 Seconds￼

It’s hard to actually find everyone of Joe Biden’s gaffes, because there are just so many of them at this point. Sometimes they slip through the cracks, and you just miss them, again because there are so many.

President Joe Biden’s brain malfunctioned as he tried to talk about “kleptocracy,” during his remarks at the White House on 4/28/2022.

In addition to this supplemental funding, I’m also sending to Congress a comprehensive package of — that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate [hold accountable] the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their — take their ill-begotten gains. Ha, we’re going to “accommodate” them. We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptoc- — yeah — kleptocracy and klep- — the guys who are the kleptocracies. (Laughs.) But these are bad guys.

Always remember, this guys President. Makes you sleep better at night, doesn’t it?

WATCH:

Be sure to like, subscribe, and comment below to share your thoughts on the video.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...