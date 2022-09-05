YIKES: Utah FBI Employee Arrested and Charged on Suspicion of Sexually Abusing Multiple Children

An FBI employee was arrested in Utah last week and he has been charged with sexual abuse of at least five children.

The FBI employee was booked into Tooele County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

According to DJHMedia, he was caught after one little girl told her mother that 65-year-old Robert Alexander Smith forced her to touch him under his clothing. Other girls also made similar claims according to reports.

Smith is facing four first degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four class-A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, and two class-B misdemeanor counts of lewdness.

The FBI released the following statement:

“We are aware of the arrest of an FBI employee. The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. As such, the incident has been referred to the FBI’s Internal Affairs Section. We cannot comment further on an ongoing personnel matter.”

The FBI is in complete tatters and it’s just getting worse America.

Here’s more from FOX13:

According to court documents, Smith was arrested after a young girl told her mom in June that she wanted to talk about something “very uncomfortable.” She said that on multiple occasions, Smith had forced her to touch him inappropriately under his clothes in 2020.

Interviews were then conducted with the girl, as well as four other girls who said Smith had engaged with them in inappropriate ways. One of the girls said Smith forced her to do the same thing as he did with the first victim, and three other girls said Smith had touched them inappropriately under their clothing.

The arrest report states that Smith “occupied a position of special trust as it pertains to the victims in this case.”

The alleged abuse occurred at Smith’s home in Stansbury Park at the time. He now resides in Tooele, according to court records.

Smith was arrested Wednesday and charged in court the following day. He was ordered to be held without bail.

A spokesperson with the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division told FOX 13 News they were aware of Smith’s arrest and that the agency takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”

Thanks to DJHMedia for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...