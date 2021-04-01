YIKES: Scottish Woman’s Face, Arms, Chest, Back, and Legs Erupt Into Agonising Red Rash After Getting AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine

Leigh King is a hairdresser from North Lanarkshire in Scotland, and she has now claimed that her skin flared up almost immediately after she got her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine two weeks ago.

King says she was unable to look after her 13-year-old autistic sone due to the pain it caused.

She said, “I have never felt pain like this… and to say it’s been the worst time of my life is an absolute understatement.”

King was invited to get the jab because she is the sole caregiver of her autistic son, Aidan, 13. She claimed she visited the hospital for help three times, but was turned away by doctors despite the pain being so bad she could barely walk out after her final visit.

Britain’s drug regulator lists rashes as an ‘uncommon’ side-effect of the AstraZeneca jab — affecting up to one in 100 people — and has recorded 3,795 cases so far. It is not clear whether she suffered an allergic reaction to the jab, or whether her rash was because of her immune system’s natural overreaction to the jab.

It does not list them as a possible reaction to the Pfizer vaccine but a few thousand Britons have also reported suffering rashes after getting that jab.

More than 34million jabs have been administered in the UK so far, with the majority supplied by AstraZeneca.

British dermatologists said the rashes appeared hive-like in nature and could have been triggered by ‘a number of other causes rather than the vaccine itself’. The NHS website says hives can be sparked by food allergies, insect bites, and cold exposure.

NHS England said it could not comment on individual cases, but insisted the jabs approved for use in the UK met ‘strict standards’ on quality, safety and efficacy.

Ms King got her first dose of the Oxford-made jab on March 12, but was still suffering from pain more than two weeks later.

“I am a very healthy person and am not on any medication or anything like that. I am not even in a vulnerable category,” she said.

“I only got the vaccine as I am an unpaid carer for my son who has autism and mobility issues. But I haven’t even been able to care for him since I got the vaccine as I am in such pain.“

Ms King said she waited 48 hours before seeking treatment from doctors, in line with medical advice, but was turned away each time. She is now waiting to be examined by a skin specialist.

You can read more from our friends at The Daily Mail UK.

