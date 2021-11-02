YIKES: New York Firehouse Hangs Sign Over Doors ‘Firehouse Closed Due to de Blasio Mandate’

A scary site as a New York City firehouse has put up a sign over their doors that says they are closed because of the mandates of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

New York City Fire Department Engine House 310 on Snyder Island is officially closed. The firehouse hung a massive sign over the entrance on Tuesday, and they are closed because of the tyrannical Mayor’s vaccine mandates.

“Firehouse closed due to de Blasio Mandate,” the sign read.

Just what you want to see if you’re a New York citizen and have an issue in your neighborhood, right?

This is what happens when you let liberals run cities, they ruin them.

