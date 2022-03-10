YIKES: New Poll Reveals How Political Parties Would React to an Invasion of America… Are we Screwed?

A new poll was released on Monday by Quinnipiac that revealed a sharp partisan divide in how Americans would react if there was an invasion of America by a foreign power.



The poll was about comparing Americans to what they would do if they were put in the same position as the average Ukrainian is in right now. How would they react to a violent invasion by a hostile country. Would they stay and fight for their home, or abandon it and flee the country.



In total, 55% of respondents said they would stay and fight, while 38% said they would flee. But when broken down by party affiliation, both Republican and Independents said they would stay to fight. Republicans said they would stay by a margin of 68% to 25% while Independents margin of staying was 57% to 36%, according to the poll.



Interestingly, Democrats were more likely to say they would flee with 52% saying they would leave the country, while only 40% said they would stay and fight.



The poll surveyed 1,374 American adults between March 4-6, with a margin of error of 2.6%.

At nearly the end of week two of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the U.S. and its allies consider ratcheting up sanctions against Russia, Americans say 71-22% that they would support a ban on Russian oil even if it meant higher gasoline prices in the U.S., according to Monday’s poll. Democrats (82-12%) and Republicans (66-30%) all support banning Russian oil.



Among the other findings in the poll were that a majority of Americans, 60%, now believe Russian President Vladimir Putin to be mentally unstable, and 78% support accepting Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.

