YIKES: Names of More Than 400 Prominent Republicans Who Back ‘Gay Marriage’ Released [LIST INSIDE]

More than 400 prominent Republican names have signed onto a letter in support of “gay marriage” and the passage of the Respect of Marriage Act, which would protect such couplings in federal law and repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

News on the letter started surfacing on Monday, and the list of names was released today by the Centerline Action organization. A new organization that describes itself as “focused on forging consensus to advance centrist policy solutions capable of defending core constitutional freedoms and liberties, preserving a free market economy, and limiting the role of government in Americans’ everyday lives.”

In a post of the GOP names, Centerline Action states “Republicans & Conservatives Across America Call on the U.S. Senate to Preserve the Freedom to Marry.” The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed in the House in July, is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

To avoid the filibuster on this in the US Senate, Democrats would need to pick up at least 10 Republicans to vote that way for the 60 votes needed.

GOP Senators Susan Collins (Maine), and Rob Portman (Ohio) are co-sponsors of the Respect for Marriage Act. Senator Thom Tillis(R-North Carolina) supports the legislation, and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has also said she backs gay marriage.

Centerline Action’s letter-announcement further states, “As Republicans, Libertarians and politically independent conservatives, we believe strong families and lasting relationships strengthen communities, and civil marriage is a fundamental freedom central to individual liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We stand with the 71 percent of Americans today, including a majority of registered Republicans, who support the freedom to marry for all Americans.”

“Together, we call on the U.S. Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act and reaffirm that marriage for gay and lesbian couples is settled law. Passing the Respect for Marriage Act will remove any uncertainty for the more than one million Americans who are building families, taking on the commitment and responsibilities associated with marriage, and caring for the one they love. Simply put, the Respect for Marriage Act treats all American families as each of us would want to be treated.”

Some of the 400-plus names of prominent Republicans who support “gay marriage” include,

Bob Packwood, former U.S. senator for Oregon

John Danforth, former U.S. senator for Missouri

Christopher Cox, former U.S. representative for California and chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George w. Bush

Mary Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney

Barbara Comstock, former U.S. representative for Virginia

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional Budget Office

Mary Matalin, former assistant to President George W. Bush

Bruce Mehlman, former assistant secretary of Commerce for Technology Policy under President George W. Bush

Margaret Tutwiler, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department under President George W. Bush

Olympia Snowe, former U.S. senator for Maine

Christopher Shays, former U.S. representative for Connecticut

Mehmet Oz, current GOP nominee for U.S. senate for Pennsylvania

Tom Ridge, former assistant to the president for Homeland Security

leana Ros-Lehtinen, former U.S. representative for Florida

Karen Rove

Rick Lazio, former U.S. representative for New York

Tony Fabrizio, Republican pollster

S.E. Cupp, columnist and political commentator

Other signers of the letter are listed below.

