YIKES! AOC Movie TANKS Hard, Grosses Less than 10K from 120 Screens

Well apparently everyone doesn’t want to “do her” as AOC often claims about conservatives that criticize her politically, and they definitely don’t want to watch her movie. Apparently even liberals don’t want to watch her movie or “do her.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, the radical, young, liberal, hot Congresswoman from New York has a new documentary out, “To the End.” Apparently it was over before it ever began.

The flick opened on Dec. 9 at 120 theaters. But since then, it’s made just $9,667, according to BoxOfficeMoJo.

That’s $80.55 per screen.

And let’s say the tickets are $16.25, as they are at Regal Theaters. That would equate to fewer than 600 people who actually saw it.

“Stopping the climate crisis is a question of political courage, and the clock is ticking. Over three years of turbulence and crisis, four young women fight for a Green New Deal, and ignite a historic shift in U.S. climate politics,” said the movie’s synopsis.

Now why wouldn’t someone want to sit through that pile of garbage and fake news?

If you can stomach through it, the trailer to the movie is below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



