Yet Another Deadly Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago: 38 Shot, 34 Wounded, 4 Dead

Another great weekend in the Windy City as 38 people were shot, 4 dead, and 34 wounded in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

More than a quarter of the victims were wounded in two mass shootings that wounded five people each in Washington Park on the South Side and East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Four People were killed in the deadly attacks over the weekend. Three of those murders happened in a two-hour span from late Saturday into early Sunday.

The Youngest person shot was a 6-year-old girl wounded in West Englewood. She was shot in her arm around 6:30 p.m. Saturday while standing near the street in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Police reported no arrests. How in the hell are there no arrests with 38 people being shot? She was the twelfth child shot in Chicago last week, according to Sun-Times data.

The following is from the Chicago Sun Times:

The second mass shooting happened early Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side. Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found five shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A woman, 40, was critically wounded. Four other men, —ages 31, 32, 32 and 38 —were also wounded by gunfire. No arrests were reported.

Other homicides

The other three homicides happened in a 2 hour span late Saturday into Sunday morning:

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a man was killed and another man wounded in Gresham on the South Side. They were standing outside about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One man, 22, was shot in the face, neck and chest and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name. The second man, 43, was shot in the back and listed in serious condition.

About an hour later, a man was killed in Canaryville on the South Side. The man, 21, was outside around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot several times, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Twenty minutes later, a man was shot dead in University Village. Anthony M. Fitch, 36, was shot in his arm and leg as he stood outside in the 1300 block of South Throop Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital pronounced dead. Police said no one was in custody.

At least 23 others were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

