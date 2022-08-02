Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Endorses RINO Liz Cheney for Congress Wearing ‘I’m For Liz Cheney’ T-Shirt

Liz Cheney who’s trailing by nearly 25 points in her race for re-election in Wyoming is boasting that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has endorsed her for Congress. We all knew Kevin was a liberal, and this is sure to crush Yellowstone’s ratings this fall as well on Paramount.

The picture and tweet which you can see below has Cheney spouting off with “real men put country over party.” Cheney is a RINO from hell just like her father, and has done everything she can to undermine the presidency of Donald J. Trump in an attempt to stay relevant, and it’s not working.

I wonder how the Wyoming men that are voting will like being told they aren’t real men Liz? I’m sure that will work out stupendous for you like your Dad cleaning a shotgun.

Apparently Liz Cheney is trailing so bad that she couldn’t find a Wyoming voter to showcase so she naturally had to settle for an actor that lives in Colorado.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

What really sucks the most about this is I truly love the show Yellowstone. My father, who is 73-years-old introduced me to it, and we watch it together. This is sad that these morons can’t just keep their mouths shut, shut up and act.

Do you think this will hurt Yellowstone’s following and ratings? Will you still watch knowing that Kevin Costner is a die hard liberal supporting Liz Cheney over Harriet Hageman who’s from Wyoming and has a 25 point lead?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...