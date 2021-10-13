Wyoming Honor Student Arrested for Defying Mask Mandates

A Wyoming high school honor student has been arrested for refusing to wear a face mask. In Wyoming of all places, which sounds insane.

Grace Smith, a 16-year-old at Laramie High School (shocker its’ this high school from the HBO special, I’m being sarcastic, it’s liberal as hell) was handcuffed Thursday and given a suspension and trespassing arrest for “continued willful disobedience.”

“They gave me a second $500 citation for trespassing after my suspension, and then proceeded to arrest me after putting the school in lockdown for an hour and a half,” Grace told Fox News.

For protesting the unconstitutional mask mandates, Grace was slapped with three separate two-day suspensions and received $1,000 in trespassing fines for refusing to leave campus.

Grace ended with a quote from Benjamin Franklin about liberty and safety and said that she would do it all over again if there weren't death threats against her.

The Albany County School District’s mask mandate was put in place back in September but will be reviewed by the school board Friday.

