WWII and Pearl Harbor Remains Returned to Family on 81st Anniversary [VIDEO]

Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of Japan’s horrific attack on the U.S. and Pearl Harbor at the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

One family received closure yesterday and was able to honor their loved one who died in the tragic attack.

The remains of Navy Sailor Houston Temples were laid to rest on Wednesday. His body was returned to his daily earlier this week.

Temples died while serving on the USS Oklahoma, which was one of the first ships attacked.

The ship sank and killed 429 men on board.

Temples was eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl in Hawaii.

In 2021, his body was finally identified, and he arrived to a hero’s welcome at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Tuesday night.

His body was escorted to his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana.

