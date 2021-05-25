WWE’s John Cena Apologizes in Chinese for Calling Taiwan A ‘Country’ Says: ‘I Really Love, Really Respect China’ (VIDEO)

You can not make up the woke corporations that are controlling Athletes with the help of communist China. At this point, it’s evident that China is ruling the world, especially America’s largest corporations.

Actor and WWE Superstar John Cena has now apologized on Chinese social media on Tuesday for having referred to Taiwan as a “country” in recent remarks that he made to promote his new movie “Fast and Furious 9.”

“On May 8, TVBS released a video of Cena excitedly promoting the film ‘Fast & Furious 9’ in Mandarin for Taiwanese audiences,” Taiwan News reported. “In the video, Cena emphasized that ‘Taiwan will be the first country to see Fast & Furious 9,’ and speaking to Taiwanese viewers, he reiterated, ‘You are the first to see this movie.’”

Apparently backlash ensued from the Chinese government about this offending them, and according to the South China Morning Post, Cena said the following:

Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews. Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information. I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

So the Chinese released a virus that crippled the world for over a year, and John Cena loves them and is apologizing for calling Taiwan a country. Newsflash, Taiwan is a country and the Chinese want it, that’s why this is a problem for the Chinese Communist Regime that’s trying to rule the world.

What are your thoughts on the latest victim of Wokism, John Cena?

