WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Suffers Stroke in Florida: Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Prayers Needed

Legendary Pro Wrestler and WWE announcer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday and underwent surgery to save his life sources tell The DC Patriot.

The wrestling world from WWE Hall of Famer and one of Lawler’s best friends Jim Ross to The Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart posted Monday night asking for prayers for their longtime friend and confidant.

I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight.

He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.

Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing pic.twitter.com/5pkunLriHm — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 8, 2023

Lawler had successful carotid artery surgery according to Pro Wrestling World. According to sources he began experiencing symptoms last night and began to lose feeling on the right side of his body and slurring his speech.

Lawler underwent the surgery at a Florida hospital, according to Action News 5.

UPDATE: Jerry Lawler had successful carotid artery surgery. He reportedly started exhibiting symptoms last night, at which point he began to lose feeling of the right side of his body & slurring his speech. He is now able to speak a few words at a time. Speedy recovery King

UPDATE: Jerry Lawler had successful carotid artery surgery. He reportedly started exhibiting symptoms last night, at which point he began to lose feeling of the right side of his body & slurring his speech. He is now able to speak a few words at a time. Speedy recovery King 💪 pic.twitter.com/bmgJijLyws — The Pro Wrestling World (@The_PWW) February 7, 2023

Lawler recently appeared at WWE’s massive Royal Rumble Event last month where he was a commentator on the hour-long kickoff show panel with Booker T and others.

Lawler has had heart issues in the past, suffering a near fatal cardiac arrest in 2012 on a live episode of Monday Night Raw. He also had a stroke in 2018.

Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and is signed to a WWE Legends contract. He hasn’t been a full-time commentator though since 2020.

As insane as this sounds, Lawler wrestled against Scott Steiner in March of 2022 at USA Pro Wrestling’s 29th Anniversary Show in Orlando.

Here’s what the Pro Wrestling World was saying about The King on social media today.

Legendary Tag Team Wrestler and AEW Star Matt Hardy:

Thinking about you & wishing you all the best, @JerryLawler! pic.twitter.com/juKOba5dF5 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 7, 2023

The greatest of all time Ric Flair added this:

Even the Iron Sheik was kind to ask for prayers about Lawler and not attack Hulk Hogan:

JERRY LAWLER THE REAL KING OF THE EARTH. I LOVE HIM AND PRAY FOR HIM HE IS MY BROTHER pic.twitter.com/3FEvyx91pu — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 8, 2023

All of us at The DC Patriot send our prayers and love to Jerry Lawler, a truly good man and friend!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



