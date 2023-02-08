WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Suffers Stroke in Florida: Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Prayers Needed

Legendary Pro Wrestler and WWE announcer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday and underwent surgery to save his life sources tell The DC Patriot.
The wrestling world from WWE Hall of Famer and one of Lawler’s best friends Jim Ross to The Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart posted Monday night asking for prayers for their longtime friend and confidant.
Lawler had successful carotid artery surgery according to Pro Wrestling World. According to sources he began experiencing symptoms last night and began to lose feeling on the right side of his body and slurring his speech.
Lawler underwent the surgery at a Florida hospital, according to Action News 5.
UPDATE: Jerry Lawler had successful carotid artery surgery. He reportedly started exhibiting symptoms last night, at which point he began to lose feeling of the right side of his body & slurring his speech. He is now able to speak a few words at a time. Speedy recovery King
Lawler recently appeared at WWE’s massive Royal Rumble Event last month where he was a commentator on the hour-long kickoff show panel with Booker T and others.
Lawler has had heart issues in the past, suffering a near fatal cardiac arrest in 2012 on a live episode of Monday Night Raw. He also had a stroke in 2018.
Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and is signed to a WWE Legends contract. He hasn’t been a full-time commentator though since 2020.
As insane as this sounds, Lawler wrestled against Scott Steiner in March of 2022 at USA Pro Wrestling’s 29th Anniversary Show in Orlando.
Here’s what the Pro Wrestling World was saying about The King on social media today.
Legendary Tag Team Wrestler and AEW Star Matt Hardy:
The greatest of all time Ric Flair added this:
Even the Iron Sheik was kind to ask for prayers about Lawler and not attack Hulk Hogan:
All of us at The DC Patriot send our prayers and love to Jerry Lawler, a truly good man and friend!
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
I am generating 88 US greenbacks per-hr to finish few offerings at the laptop. rv10 I in reality now no longer believed that it’d workable but one in all my nice friend collecting $25,000 in 5 weeks via way of means of doing this job & she satisfied me to join…
Explore more updates via way of means of attaining
this article. >>> http://changlifework1.blogspot.com
You may earn more than $15k online by merely doing easy things from home. I got $18376 in the previous month. Unexpectedly, a little child could handle this simple task and make money. Its pay is unquestionably higher than those of ordinary office positions. This task should be attempted by everyone utilising the information on this page copy.,.
Proper right here I started————————>>> GOOGLE WORK