WTH!? Three Navy Sailors Found Dead Within a Week on the Aircraft Carrier USS George Washington

The U.S. Navy is investigating the deaths of three Sailors from the USS George Washington and it has been confirmed the three were all found dead within a week, the U.S. Navy told CNN.



The first Sailor was found dead on April 9 and was identified as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp. The second Sailor was found on April 10 and identified as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd class Natasha Huffman, according to the Navy.



The third Sailor was found unresponsive on board this past Friday, as the carrier is being overhauled at the Newport News Shipbuilding, Navy Lt. Commander Robert Myers said in a statement to NBC News. The USS Washington is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. It is currently docked in Newport News, Virginia.



The unidentified sailor was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, where the serviceman was pronounced dead. Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Michael Maus told the Navy Times “The Sailor was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside. The cause of death of these sailors has not been determined at the time of this report.



Commander Reann Mommsen, a Navy spokeswoman told CNN, “The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). While these incidents remain under investigations, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events.”



CNN reported that a special psychiatric rapid intervention team was brought onto the ship after the deaths. The Navy said that this teams “provides short-term mental health support” to a team “after a traumatic event with the goal of preventing long-term psychiatric dysfunction and promoting maximum psychological readiness”



Lt. Commander Myers said, “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of our Sailors.”

