WTH: Foreperson in Trump Georgia Probe is a Witch and Making Media Rounds Like a She’s on a Book Tour [VIDEO]

This is one of the damndest things we’ve ever seen. The Forperson and juror in the Trump probe in Georgia is now doing interviews while the proceedings are happening, and she’s now admitted to another insane revelation.

That’s right, the giggly juror is gossiping about her wildest fantasies which are possibly swearing former President Trump in. But that’s not the most shocking revelation.

The bumbling idiot stick also said she fantasized about swearing in President Trump:

“I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president because I got to swear everybody in. So I thought it would be really cool to get 60 second with President Trump of me going ‘do you solemnly swear’ and me getting to swear him in, I just kind of thought that would be an awesome moment.”

Even CNN says this is a horrible idea, that the foreperson is recommending indicting Trump.

You know its’ bad when CNN and Fox News agree on something, which you can see in the Clip from Jessie Waters below.

Can you imagine what the radical left would be doing if this was reversed? It would be on every major news outlet and story in America, it would be insane. Its’ an insane story, but of course the mainstream media isn’t covering it like they would if it was a conservative. They’re out to get Trump as usual, this is now day 949 of “we’ve got him this time.”

We’re not making this up, check out the shocking and stunning admittances below.

You can watch a plethora of clips of the admitted witch on different programs on Jesse Waters below. It’s so bad, that even “The View’s” Joy Behar is against this woman..

WATCH:

