Wrestling Legend CM Punk Returns to Pro Wrestling After 7 Year Absence to Deafening Ovation That Will Give You Chills

Pro Wrestling legends CM Punk a multiple time World Champion in Ring of Honor, World Wrestling Entertainment, and other promotions has returned to the world of professional wrestling for the first time in 7 years.

The crowd reaction in Chicago was like that of the return of Michael Jordan, it was surreal. Punk who left pro wrestling after disagreements with WWE owner Vince McMahon, tried his aim in the UFC with a few fights in mixed martial arts, but the prodigal son has returned home to All Elite Wresting, the WWE’s new competitor.

It’s been years since the professional wrestling world was this jazzed about the return of a pro wrestler, or wrestling in general. A packed house in Chicago roared for almost ten minutes as Punk made his way to the ring.

Watch Below:

