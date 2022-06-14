Wrestling Legend and AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested and Jailed in Florida for Felony DUI

According to the Volusia County Jail in Florida, pro wrestling legend and current AEW Star Jeff Hardy who has recently reunited with his brother Matt Hardy in Tony Kahn’s rising new promotion All Elite Wrestling has been arrested again.

All Elite Wresting has only been in business three years, but is owned by NFL Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Kahn, and has already secured massive National television deals on TBS and TNT. Ratings continue to rise as the company ads new and young stars to compete with the WWE.

The records noted that Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

As of Monday afternoon, Hardy was still in custody at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Hardy’s first hearing in front of a judge is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:30 PM. The license charges are second degree misdemeanors while the DUI is a third degree felony.

Hardy is scheduled to compete on this Wednesday’s “Road Rager” edition of AEW Dynamite with him and brother Matt facing The Young Bucks and champions Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW tag team titles.

Hardy is still in custody at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, and has a cash bond of $3,500 – $500 for the license charges, and $2500 for the DUI.



This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

