Wrestling Legend and 2X WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Passes Away at the Age of 63..

One of the greatest wrestlers and names in the history of pro wrestling has passed away late Monday afternoon according to family and friends.

Scott Hall, knows as Razor Ramone, and one of the leaders of possibly the greatest faction in Pro Wrestling history the NWO, New World Order with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash has succumbed to injuries he received when he underwent surgery for a broken hip.

Hall was placed on life support after serious medical issues related to a procedure on a broken hip, suffering three heart attacks on Saturday. Hall has passed away after complications from that surgery.

Hall’s longtime friend and travel mate Kevin Nash announced late Sunday evening, early Monday morning that family was waiting on loved ones to say goodbye one last time before they took the Hall of Famer off life support.

Hall started his career in the famed NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) in 1984 and went on to make a name for himself in WCW (World Championship Wrestling, The WWF (World Wrestling Federation) and later the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Hall was known for his famous “Hey Yo!” as he addressed massive crowds in arenas all over the world, and of course his signature “toothpick throw” which was a fan favorite move over the years.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

His biggest match that’s still talked about to this day is his legendary ladder match with longtime friend Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X.

In 1996, Hall alongside the legendary Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash founded the New Work Order in a move that would revolutionize the wrestling business forever.

The nWo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, making Hall a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to all of his family and friends at this difficult time.

