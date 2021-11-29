WOW: USC Hires Lincoln Riley Away From Oklahoma Sooners in Massive College Football Splash

In one of the biggest hires in College Football history, USC has hired Oklahoma Sooners young gun coach Lincoln Riley away from the Sooners, the announcement came late Sunday evening.

USC had legendary teams under now Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and hasn’t been able to rekindle that magic since from the 2000’s, until possibly now.

Riley, 38, has led the Sooners the past five season after taking over for legendary coach Bob Stoops. Riley has an impressive 55-10 record at Oklahoma as well.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach. USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it,” said Riley in a statement released by USC.

“The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.”

Oklahoma lost at #7 Oklahoma State Saturday night 37-33 in a Bedlam battle between the two top 10 rivals.

After the game, Riley shot down rumors of him going to LSU for that opening, which made no logical sense as Oklahoma is a far superior job to LSU in terms of money and resources.

Riley’s massive move comes as both Texas and Oklahoma are set to enter the SEC in 2025, and Southern California as well as the entire state of California is a recruiting hot bed for Riley and the Trojans.

“Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university,” said Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn. “This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”

