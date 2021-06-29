WOW: UPS No Longer Recognizes Gender to Identify Who to Deliver A Package To

Well this should make it great for solving crimes, and delivering packages for the delivery and logistics giant UPS. They now claim they will no longer recognize gender when it comes to identifying who they delivered a package to..

“Now when customers ask, ‘who did you give the package to?’ the details have been eliminated.”

That’s right, UPS drivers have now discovered that their latest delivery software has been updated last week from a system that specified the gender of a person who accepted a delivery of a package, to a generic one-size-fits all term “customer.”

This should make it super easy now to find your lost or stolen packages, and yes I’m being sarcastic. Because there’s nothing more brilliant than being a woke Fortune 500 company.

Proud to introduce our new limited-edition Express Envelope, celebrating all that makes the LGBTQ+ small business community. #ProudlyUnstoppable — UPS (@UPS) June 3, 2021

In the past, delivery drivers had to go through the delivery system and it required them to specify who they had given the package to if they had handed it to a person, rather than leave it by the door or garage of a destination. These options have previously included “met customer” (MC) man or (MC) woman, (MC) boy, or (MC) girl. Unbelievable right, because trust the science that doesn’t exist to not offend someone.

A driver who reported the system upgrade to The Post Millennial said, “Now when customers ask, ‘who did you give the package to,’ the details have been eliminated.”

This is especially problematic given the increase in package thefts by “porch pirates.” The changes make it more difficult to identify a potential impersonator of a homeowner who might accept a package on their behalf. The driver added, “Now everyone gets put in a set ‘customer,’ no matter the age or gender.”

Additionally, many of the drivers were not informed of the change. “Lots of old time rural route guys are mad at the changes, no one told them.” Before and after pictures of the software interface were posted to social media.

See what the Post Millennial says about it below:

Dan McMackin from UPS public relations told The Post Millennial when asked about the change, “UPS makes periodic updates to both software and firmware related to our drivers’ delivery options and methods. We don’t publicly share details of our internal procedural and operational updates. We are confident our drivers have the tools and technologies they need to make sure our customers get their deliveries.” A whistleblower told The Post Millennial, “Funny how UPS’ new CEO is Carol B. Tomé is the Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service. She is formerly of The Home Depot, where she worked from 1995 to 2019, serving as Vice President and Treasurer and later as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She was quoted as saying she wants UPS to be ‘Better, Not Bigger.’ So, she takes away a detail that is need in a driver’s everyday routine, who did you meet? Man, woman, boy, girl, and just puts in its place the blank statement of ‘customer.’ How does that help anyone that person is tracking their package by following the driver on their phone?” The source told The Post Millennial how specific the delivery tracking system is. “Getting a notification (the) day before, day of and 5 mins after you leave it. Everything is tracked by UPS, miles driven, speed, number of back-ups (the) truck does, how many times you weren’t wearing your seatbelt, the number of times you opened the door when the truck is stopped, how many… packages you have for a(n) address. All these details all day long, and one of the most important ones just gets left by the wayside. If she was really trying to make the Seattle-born company better, not bigger, she would start listening to the people who do the job day in and day out for 20 plus years.” “Guess a CEO from Home Depot who has never delivered a package that has had a rabid dog at an address before knows more that the guy who does it for a living.”

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...