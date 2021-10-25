WOW: Uncovered Email Confirms Loudoun County School Superintendent Knew Of Sexual Assault on Female Student

Just less than two weeks since The Daily Wire published their story about Loudoun County Public Schools allegedly covering up and knowing about the sexual assault of a female a student by a male student wearing a dress, it’s now been uncovered in emails that those allegations were true. They kept it in secret and fully knew about it.

WTOP News reported on October 21 that on the day of disturbing sexual assault and rape of an LCPS female, the school district’s Superintendent Scott Ziegler sent out a “Brief, confidential email to school board members” alerting them of the incident that happened at Stone Bridge High School in the “restroom”

Ziegler’s May 28 email to LCPS Board members, obtained by WTOP through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request, reads,

“The purpose of this email is to provide you with information regarding an incident that occurred at Stone Bridge HS. This afternoon a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom”

In the memo Ziegler also confirmed that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was “investigating the matter.”

The email appears to contradict other earlier statements from the Superintendent denying that he knew the incident occurred.

When asked by a parent at a LCPS school board meeting in June whether there had been any assaults on students in the schools’ restrooms, Ziegler denied any knowledge of it. Wow!

After Daily Wire’s exposé, Ziegler was compelled to respond to the assault allegations and essentially admitted on October 16 that they had happened. In a statement, Ziegler apologized for the pain the victims, their families, and the community at large sustained at the hands of the assaulter and the “insufficient” way LCPS handled the cases.

In the statement, Ziegler also explained why he flat out denied the sexual assaults that happened during that June meeting. He claimed his remarks were the result of a miscommunication. WTOP explained his perspective, that he “wrongly interpreted the question as incidents involving transgender and gender-fluid students.”

But from this “smoking gun” email, as activist group Fight For Schools called it, Ziegler knew of the sexual assault the day it happened, and whether he really misunderstood a question, or claimed he misunderstood a question to lessen the fallout from his failure, he and the school board never alerted the public as they should have.

It’s been nearly six months since the incident, and only now are they acknowledging it.

Media Research Center President and Founder Brent Bozell slammed the school for this coverup, tweeting:

The school board KNEW about the rape and deliberately LIED to parents.



Now the media continue to cover it all up because they are terrified it will destroy the progressive agenda. https://t.co/cfye5jGKGk — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 22, 2021

What’s more is that, according to The Daily Wire’s reporting, LCPS seems to have broken Virginia law for not alerting the public of the assaults. Last week the outlet reported, “state law actually require[s]s statistics on assaults and other incidents in schools to be reported to the public, in the form of annually updated statistics.”

LCPS failed to record any sexual assaults for the 2020-2021 school year. Ziegler’s email confirms they broke the law.

