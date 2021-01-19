WOW: UFC Star Conor McGregor Shows off New Million Dollar Watch

UFC Star Connor McGregor is fighting this Saturday night again in the UFC against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor has never been shy about flaunting his wealth on Instagram and the Irishman’s latest eye-wateringly expensive purchases have set social media abuzz ahead of his blockbuster rematch with Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

🇮🇪 @TheNotoriousMMA with all the other UFC fighters who have a KO victory across three different weight classes. pic.twitter.com/R3hM7w8Kyi — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) January 19, 2021

McGregor showed off a glittering $1million (£740,000) watch to his 38.3 million followers and also posed in a new Rolls-Royce with his son Conor ahead of his bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

The timepiece, called the Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette, was manufactured by Manhattan-based jewellery company Jacob & Co.

In an Instagram post, Jacob & Co. said the watch ‘is composed of a magnificent Jacob-Cut 288-facet diamond spherical diamond that reflects every ray of incoming light, illuminating the night sky throughout its 60-second rotation around an independent axis’.

