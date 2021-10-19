WOW: U.S. Navy Puts Plan in Place to Discharge Unvaccinated Sailors, Including Wanting Them to Repay Training and Education Back

What we are witnessing happening to our great military over the jab is absolutely disgusting America. The United States Navy is now putting a plan in place to discharge unvaccinated sailors, and the plan even includes wanting these warriors to pay them back for training and education. This is absolutely DISGUSTING!

The Navy announced new details of their draconian Covid-19 vaccine mandate that goes into effect next month. The Navy also noted that they have created a panel that will oversee the administrative discharge process for unvaccinated sailors and they could recoup the cost of training and education for service members who refuse to get the jab.

All active duty sailors are required to get the jab and be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Nov 28.

Servers members in the selected reserve must be fully vaccinated by Dec 28. Technically sailors must have both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson by Nov 14. so they can complete the 14-day waiting period to achieve full vaccination status by the 28th of November.

Those who refuse to get the vaccine by the deadline and do not have a medical or religious exemption will be discharged. Those service members will receive no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, which could result in the loss of some veterans’ benefits.

“The CCDA may also seek recoupment of applicable bonuses, special and incentive pays, and the cost of training and education for service members refusing the vaccine,” the U.S. Navy stated in a press release.

“For Navy service members refusing the vaccine, the CCDA also retains the authority for administrative processes regarding removal of warfare qualifications, additional qualification designations (AQD), Navy Enlisted Classifications (NEC), or sub-specialties, except in cases where removal authority is otherwise authorized by law or Executive Order,” the Navy said.

Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, said the CCDA would “ensure a fair and consistent process” for the discharge of unvaccinated sailors.

As of Wednesday, 94% of active-duty sailors are fully vaccinated and 99% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Navy. For reserve sailors, 72% are fully immunized against COVID-19 and 78% received at least one dose.

