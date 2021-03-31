WOW: Twice as Many Children in Border Patrol Custody Under Biden in 2021 Than Trump in 2019

There is a border crisis, and the mainstream media and the White House are lying to you. It’s that simple folks, they lie to keep these tyrants in power.

As of Sunday there were 5,767 unaccompanied minors being detailed inside cells at Border Patrol facilities near the U.S.-Mexico border. That compared to the Trump campaign high of 2,600 back in 2019 at the height of the border crisis then. This my friends is officially an out of control train wreck!

These numbers underscore the magnitude of the situation at the border, which President Biden and the Democrats refuse to recognize as a “crisis.”

The number of Children in Border Patrol facilities is far higher than the number of children seperated from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” initiative that mandated children be taken from their parents so that criminal adults can be prosecuted.

To make a long story short, Biden is presiding over more unaccompanied children in government custody than when Trump intentionally separated migrant children from their families to make sure they were related.

The number of migrant children in HHS facilities, as opposed to Border Patrol ones, peaked in December 2018 at 14,226. As of Sunday, the department hit 11,886. Combining HHS and Border Patrol figures, the Biden administration has more than 17,500 children in custody, more than the largest two respective figures from the Trump peaks in 2018 and 2019. The administration has blamed the emergency on Trump policies. “We are digging out of a broken system over the past four years — not just the inhumane policies, but the fact that there were never efforts put in place to look for and seek shelters where these children could be safely and humanely housed,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Children are supposed to be taken into custody if they show up alone and cross the international boundary. U.S. law forbids the immediate deportation of single children on the basis that they may be victims of human trafficking. Children from Canada and Mexico are exempt.

