WOW: Someone Has to Remind Biden to Stand Still and to Quit Mumbling for Picture with Atlanta Braves

September 27, 2022

Here’s yet another embarrassing Biden moment that went uncovered by the mainstream media in America.

Biden, with the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves at the White House mumbling, not knowing where to stand, where to turn, and he has to be reminded by someone. It’s absolutely sad and pathetic at this point.

During the ceremony, the team stood for a photo but Joe kept mumbling and shuffling around while the team stood still for the picture.

Someone finally had to tell Joe to hold still for the photo and to raise up his Atlanta Braves jersey he was holding in his hand. Dear God..

Watch the insanity below!

