WOW! Peru’s President Impeached and Arrested for Trying to Dissolve It’s Congress

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte became the country’s first female President on Wednesday capping on one hell of a week for the Peruvian people.

Former President Pedro Castillo was arrested for the alleged crime of rebellion and impeached by lawmakers.

Boluarte, the country’s former Vice President, was sworn into office by Congress to become Peru’s sixth President in under five years.

The ceremony took place hours after a majority of 101 members of the 130 member legislative body voted to impeach former leader Pedro Castillo.

The day began with then-President Castillo announcing plans to dissolve Congress and install an emergency government, ahead of a looming impeachment vote by lawmakers, which Peru’s Ombudsman described as an “attempted coup d’etat.”

He also called for parliamentary lawmakers to work on a new constitution for the country.

The move prompted a string of cabinet resignations, fiery reactions from top officials and condemnation from regional neighbors that ultimately failed to prevent his impeachment in Congress.

The Peruvian armed forces rejected Castillo’s attempt to sideline its lawmakers, calling it an “infringement of the constitution.”

Boluarte herself criticized Castillo’s dissolution plan, describing it on Twitter as “a coup that aggravates the political and institutional crisis that Peruvian society will have to overcome with strict adherence to the law.”

Rechazo la decisión de Pedro Castillo de perpetrar el quiebre del orden constitucional con el cierre del Congreso. Se trata de un golpe de Estado que agrava la crisis política e institucional que la sociedad peruana tendrá que superar con estricto apego a la ley. — Dina Boluarte Z. (@DinaErcilia) December 7, 2022

US Ambassador in Peru Lisa Kenna said on Twitter.

“We will continue to stand against and to categorically reject any acts that contradict Peru’s constitution, any act that undermines democracy in that country,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern” over Peru’s political crisis in a statement on Twitter, and Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Castillo’s actions were “incompatible with the constitutional framework of that country, [and] represent a violation of democracy and the rule of law.”

In a stunning turn of events, Castillo was detained by police in the capital city Lima after lawmakers impeached him in Congress.

La presidenta @DinaErcilia Boluarte dialogó con su homólogo de España, @sanchezcastejon, quien le expresó el respaldo del gobierno y el pueblo español en la defensa del Estado de Derecho, el fortalecimiento de la democracia peruana y desarrollo del país. pic.twitter.com/2rmrmyAJ5z — Presidencia del Perú 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) December 8, 2022

In a statement, the office of Peru’s Attorney General said Castillo had been arrested for the alleged crime of rebellion, “for violating the constitutional order.”

“We condemn the breach of the constitutional order,” Peru’s Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, said in a statement. “The Political Constitution of Peru enshrines the separation of powers and establishes that Peru is a democratic and sovereign republic … No authority can place itself above the Constitution and must comply with its constitutional mandates.”

