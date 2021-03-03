WOW: Once Secret FBI Informants Report Shows Wider-Range Operation to Spy on Trump Campaign Than Originally Thought

A report that was once a secret from an FBI informant is now no longer a secret. Inside the report is more damning information that the FBI’s operation to spy on the Trump campaign was much wider and larger than we even thought America.

The undercover informant was directed by agents to make secret recordings, pressed for multiple intelligence reports on numerous GOP figures, and worked to find “anyone in the Trump campaign” that may have had ties to Russia who could acquire dirt “damaging to Hillary Clinton.”

The now-declassified operational handling reports for FBI confidential human source Stefan Halper — codenamed “Mitch”

The following is from Just The News:

Almost immediately after the FBI opened a Russia collusion probe on July 31, 2016 narrowly focused on the foreign lobbying of a single Trump campaign aide named George Papadopoulos, agents pressed Halper for information on more than a half dozen other figures, including future Attorney General Jeff Sessions, foreign policy adviser Sam Clovis, campaign chairman Paul Manafort, economic adviser Peter Navarro, future National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and campaign adviser Carter Page.



Halper provided significant exculpatory evidence to the FBI — including transcripts of conversations he recorded of targeted Trump advisers providing statements of innocence — that was never disclosed to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that approved a year of surveillance targeting the Trump campaign, and specifically Page.



While current FBI Director Chris Wray has insisted the bureau did not engage in spying on the Trump campaign, Halper’s taskings include many of the tradecraft tactics of espionage, including the creation of a fake cover story (he wanted a job at the Trump campaign), secret recordings, providing background on targets, suggested questions to ask and even contact information for potential targets

The scariest part of this new report is that it was a deliberate and aggressive targeting or the Trump campaign. This was no accident, and was intentional.

“The Crossfire Hurricane investigative team is attempting to determine if anyone in the Trump campaign is in a position to have received information either directly or indirectly from the Russian Federation regarding the anonymous release of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton,” one of the early FBI electronic communications (ECs) from Halper’s undercover work stated.

You can read the full memo’s here:

You can read more from our friends at Just The News.

