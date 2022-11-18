News

WOW: More than 12.5 Million Watched Trump’s 2024 Announcement LIVE Despite Mainstream Media Blackout

The numbers are completely in yet, but one thing we know is that at least 12.5 million Americans watched former President Donald J. Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement speech live on Tuesday night.

Television and digital ratings reveal those numbers. Keep in mind the biased and partisan dirt bags in the mainstream media didn’t even air it. That’s right, CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, MSNBC, didn’t even air it, so these numbers are massive.

Fox News surged to more than 5.16 million viewers during the Trump announcement, showing how m such the network missed having him in office. Of those 929,000 were in the key demographic of 25-54 year olds.

CNN soared to 2.43 million viewers, including 656,000 in the key demographic. Newsmax, which carried Trump’s announcement live, also saw a surge in viewers up to 1.13 million total viewers, of which 195,000 were in the key demographic.

Right Side Broadcasting, a fringe network that has made its living and money on following President Trump everywhere for the last few years carried the event live digitally across a number of platforms.

RSBN announced that they hit more than 3.8 million viewers for Trump’s speech as Americans were looking for where to watch it as the mainstream media refused to cover it.

So basically between Fox News, CNN, Newsmax, and RSBN, at least 12.5 million Americans watched at least part of President Trump’s announcement live. What a number considering there was no main network coverage.

