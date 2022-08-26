WOW: Meta & Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan FBI Asked Them to Bury Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Well Well Well… What do we have here? That’s right, the corrupt FBI and Department of Justice again wielding their power to cover up the truth. This time the worlds most powerful CEO says they asked Facebook to squelch the story as it was “election interference” and as you know, the story is 100% accurate and true.

This is criminal, this is true election interference and the FBI must be held accountable and dismantled and started over. The FBI can not recover from the insanity and corruption. From the lies they told about not investigating Seth Rich and covering that up, to the lies they told about the Las Vegas Shooting and covering that up, the the lies they told about Russiangate and covering that up, shall we go on?

Zuckerberg making a surprise appearance on the Joe Rogan Pocast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” dropped bombshells on Hunter Biden, the FBI, and Twitter.

Let’s start with Twitter and their censorship of the Hunter Biden story by suspending The New York Post. Zuckerberg addressed that as well.

“What Twitter did is they said ‘you can’t share this at all.’ We didn’t do that,” the Facebook founder tells Joe Rogan

“I find that it’s hard to spend a lot of time on Twitter without getting too upset,” he said.

“On the flip side, I think Instagram is a super positive space. I think some of the critiques we get there is that it’s very curated and potentially, in some ways, overly positive… It’s easy to spend time there, and kind of absorb a lot of the positivity.”

Zuckerberg added that the design of Instagram was a deliberate one, saying “I don’t want to build something that makes people angry.”

That’s right, Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the FBI asked them to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. How can you ever trust the FBI or Department of Justice ever again America? They are supposed to expect you to believe they are honest and have integrity. Unbelievable!

WATCH:

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

