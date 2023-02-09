WOW: Kentucky Mother Professes Her Love to Idaho Massacre Suspect: Calls Him Her ‘Divine Masculine’

Yet another eerie story coming out in Idaho Murder suspects life, this time from a woman who is professing her love to him all the way from the Blue Grass State.

A Kentucky mother named Brittney J. Hislope, a single, 35-year-old mother, has created a Facebook profile where she claims her “love interest” is the “divine masculine” that is 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of butchering and slaughtering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

According to Fox News, Hislope’s posts are “long, stream-of-consciousness-type ramblings where she defends her ‘love’ for Kohberger that includes graphic details about how she’s gone ‘years’ without sex and searches Google for his images at night.”

Kohberger was arrested and charged on December 30 with burglary and four counts of murder for the deaths of the Idaho students. Xana Kernodle, her boyfriend 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves.

Five days later on January 4, Hislope began posting about her love for Kohberger and has posted nearly every day since then.

Kohberger is locked up without bail in Latah County, Idaho with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June.

Below is another video of a woman who claims that she dated Kohberger, but she can’t remember what they did on their date. Even though she met him on Tinder, and he came into her dorm room to watch a second movie, take it for what it’s worth.

Monday she wrote that she doesn’t want Kohberger “doubting how loyal, passionate and faithful of a person I am, and how when I tell him my feelings for him, I’m being honest.”

On Friday she wrote, “I know that the last I had heard weeks ago is that Bryan is being kept isolated from other inmates, and so I know that we do both likely sleep alone as I mentioned in a past post, and with me sleeping alone prior to his incarceration, I wonder if he did back then as well. Although I mentioned something about getting certain confirmations from him about his feelings and him being my divine masculine.”

On February 1, she wrote, “I know that even if Bryan has been without sex for a significantly long time as I have, it may not be as long as me since the length of time for me is very long, as I’ve mentioned in past posts, but how could people not see it as sad if he’s my divine masculine.”

“To anyone that says I’m not righteous for having the feelings that I do for Bryan, I will say that you likely aren’t anyone to judge me in that regard and also you may not understand my emotions and hardships and misfortunes,” she said on January 30. “Also to anyone that judges me negatively regarding Bryan and my feelings for him, I’ll say that you may not understand certain true love connections, such as twinflames, soulmates, and divine counterparts.”

The Daily Mail reported that both she and Brian were Scorpios, an astrological term describing characteristics of people born in October and November.

“I’m not just saying it for the reason of me reading that the Scorpio male has a penetrating gaze, and that’s his zodiac sign based on what I know, but I’ve noticed something penetrating about that photo, and it has also seemed that his eyes have penetrating as well when I’ve looked at since, but it has felt like he and I are connected in some way when I also feel a penetration from his eyes in that picture,” she wrote of their astrological connection.

The Daily Mail reports that Hislope has a history of writing to men in prison and in 2018 said she loved 33-year-old Cody Hall, who was in prison for shooting and killing a 50-year-old Kentucky man.

Hall blocked her from visiting him in prison.

Thanks to our friends at The Post Millennial for contributing to this article.

