WOW! Hunter Biden Admitted Shady Chinese Deal Had “Everything to Do with My Last Name”

In newly released emails from Hunter Biden, the son of the President admitted in an email that one of his shady business deals in China had “everything to do” with his last name considering he was the son of then Vice President Joe Biden.

“Biden and his associates met in April 2010 with businessman Che Fung to lay the groundwork for a partnership to invest in companies in China and the United States, according to emails from Biden’s abandoned laptop,” the Washington Free Beacon reported. “Other emails show the Biden consortium discussing a deal with Che’s company, Ever Union Capital, to invest up to $150 million in partnership with China’s sovereign wealth fund. In a Sept. 23, 2011, email to his partner Devon Archer, Biden admitted Che wanted to work with him because of his father, then-vice president Joe Biden.”

This is just the latest example of how Hunter Biden abused his last name for financial gain.

The Washington Free Beacon continues:

The emails provide another example of the younger Biden using his family name to further his foreign business interests, undercutting Joe Biden’s claims to the contrary. Hunter Biden landed a high-paying position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings in 2014, just as his father was taking over the Obama administration’s Ukraine portfolio. Some of Biden’s associates recognized the importance of his family ties to their business deals. One Biden partner touted the “political and strategic value of the Biden family” during 2017 negotiations with a Chinese energy conglomerate.

Che’s fate raises the likelihood that Chinese authorities knew of Biden’s business dealings. Che, who is reported to be the son-in-law of a former chief of China’s central bank, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2015, on charges that he laundered $15 billion. According to one report, Che provided investigators with details of his business activity. It is unclear if he discussed his links to Biden, though the Chinese government would likely have been interested in details of his interactions with the son of an American vice president.

The issue with Hunter Biden’s business deals is that it appears President Joe Biden was directly involved, a clear ethics violation.

In 2013, according to Peter Schweizer’s Secret Empires, Hunter Biden’s firm signed a billion dollar eal with the Bank of China, “ironically” just ten days after Joe and Hunter Biden flew to China on Air Force Two.

Chuck Ross with the Free Beacon reports:

[T]he businessmen involved in the discussions would later partner on one of Biden’s most controversial business deals. One email from the laptop describes Che as a “close business partner” of Chinese investment banker Jonathan Li.

Biden has come under scrutiny for introducing his father to Li during an official U.S. government trip to Beijing in 2013. Emails show that Li, Biden, and two other businessmen, James Bulger and Michael Lin, discussed the investment fund with Che. According to one email, Che planned to commit $100 million to the partnership while granting an investment stake to China Investment Corporation, the Chinese government’s sovereign wealth fund, and other “high power” Chinese firms.

Biden, Archer, Li, Lin, and Bulger in 2013 formed the private equity firm Bohai Harvest Rosemont Partners, known as BHR Partners. Biden has come under fire for failing to divest a 10-percent ownership stake in the partnership, even though he pledged to do so in 2019. The White House has refused to answer questions about the investment.

