[…] WOW: German Quarantine Breakers to be Held in Refugee Camps, Detention Centers […]

Germans who repeatedly violate and refuse to quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 will now be held in detention centers, and even under police guard according to multiple reports.

Officials in the German state of Saxony say they are experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in all of Europe. Saxony has already been approved to hold quarantine breakers in a fenced off section of the refugee camp, The Telegraph reported.

In another state, Brandenburg, they also plan to use a section of a refugee camp.

In Schleswig-Holstein, repeat offenders there will be put in a special area in a juvenile detention center, according to Germany’s Welt newspaper.

The state of Baden-Württemberg has two hospitals with rooms to hold the scofflaws which will then be guarded by police the report stated.

Keep in mind, these places are only being used for those who refuse to obey lockdown and quarantine orders.

States have been granted powers to do so under the disease protection act, an emergency law that was passed by the German Bundestag in March and renewed in November, Dr. Christoph Degenhart, an expert in administrative law, told Die Welt.

