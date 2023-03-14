WOW: Former UFC Fighter Calls President Trump and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Klansman in Asinine Tweet

This is one of the craziest things that we’ve reported in quite sometime here at The DC Patriot.

A former UFC fighter who has a beef with former UFC World Champion and Hall of Famer Pat Miletich has called Miletich and former President Donald J. Trump a Klansman in a tweet.

“There’s a klan rally in Iowa today. Hood or no hood, @PJMiletich?” former UFC fighter and photographer Mike Jackson tweeted.

There's a klan rally in iowa today. Hood or no hood, @PJMiletich? https://t.co/6vXUCs4vHN — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 13, 2023

President Trump as we reported at The DC Patriot spoke in front of thousands in Davenport, Iowa for a speech today on the American education system.

You can watch President Trump’s rally in Davenport HERE.

Conservatives and those with level heads responded to Jackson on Twitter below.

Keep in mind, Jackson has “Black Power” tattooed on his chest, continuously says racist things about white people, and has been doing this for a long time.

Which party fought to keep slavery again…oh yea. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 14, 2023

Pretty dumb comment for a lawyer to make. Well, I take that back, I do expect it from a lawyer. The Democrat party was the ones that formed KKK. Learn a little history. — Josh Barnett- former US House candidate (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) March 14, 2023

Imagine being this ignorant… This former UFC fighter is calling President Trump and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich a Klansman… https://t.co/7HEPj3d6rG — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 14, 2023

Jackson doubled down on the insanity after one user tweeted he was a “fraud” and responded with “Go wash your hood.”

Go wash your hood — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 14, 2023

Jackson called legendary UFC fighter Jake Shields a Nazi, and shields beat the breaks out off him in the video below

WATCH:

Miletich is supposed to fight Jackson on PPV at an event in Iowa in the spring, this is absolutely a developing story.

