WOW: Former UFC Fighter Calls President Trump and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Klansman in Asinine Tweet

- by Howard Roark - 1 Comment

This is one of the craziest things that we’ve reported in quite sometime here at The DC Patriot.

A former UFC fighter who has a beef with former UFC World Champion and Hall of Famer Pat Miletich has called Miletich and former President Donald J. Trump a Klansman in a tweet.

“There’s a klan rally in Iowa today. Hood or no hood, @PJMiletich?” former UFC fighter and photographer Mike Jackson tweeted.

President Trump as we reported at The DC Patriot spoke in front of thousands in Davenport, Iowa for a speech today on the American education system.

You can watch President Trump’s rally in Davenport HERE.

Conservatives and those with level heads responded to Jackson on Twitter below.

Keep in mind, Jackson has “Black Power” tattooed on his chest, continuously says racist things about white people, and has been doing this for a long time.

Jackson doubled down on the insanity after one user tweeted he was a “fraud” and responded with “Go wash your hood.”

Jackson called legendary UFC fighter Jake Shields a Nazi, and shields beat the breaks out off him in the video below

WATCH:

Miletich is supposed to fight Jackson on PPV at an event in Iowa in the spring, this is absolutely a developing story.

Howard Roark

See author's posts

About Howard Roark

View all posts by Howard Roark →

