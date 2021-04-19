WOW: Family Discovrs HUGE Monopoly Board Painted on Floor During Remodel

A family is stunned this week after finding a large, life-sized Monopoly board was painted on the floor fo their home the entire time and they didn’t know about it. The family discovered the massive monopoly board while doing a floor remodel and pulling up flooring.

The question starts out with, would you keep it? How do you get rid of something this awesome?

According to one user on Reddit, there is a reasonable explanation:

“Showed this to my wife, and she reminded me that there’s a whole neighborhood near us, built in the mid-50s, that has game boards painted or tiled onto their basement floors. Seems to have been a selling point or something.”

Another user chimed in and claimed that the explanation was that in previous decades like the 1950s, these life-size board game decorations were in style and were actually a popular feature of homes.

Playrooms would or could feature anything and everything from Monopoly to shuffleboard and were build into many homes.

It looks as though this tradition is returning. U.S. News reported that in Virginia, Minnesota, a resident, Diana Brennan, made headlines last summer when she painted a big Monopoly game board (complete with life-sized dice and game pieces) in her driveway.

Brennan created and finished the project as a way to bond with her daughter (who has Asperger syndrome and artistic talents), and also as a way of being able to interact more with her family, friends, and neighbors while locked down due to COVID-19.

Brennan sais she thought the project would be much smaller in scale, but once it started she spent over $400 in supplies and it took six weeks to complete. In the end though she said, “This was a fun project. I adored every aspect of it.”

