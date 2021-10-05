WOW: Facebook Whistleblower is a Leftist Activist Represented by Lawyers of Trump Impeachment Whistleblower

According to our friends at The Daily Wire, the Facebook Whistleblower is a fake, and in a big big way.

Frances Haugen, has a record of donations to far-left Democrats and a history of raising issues about purported bias while at previous employers the Daily Wire reports.

She is now working with Democrat operatives to roll out her complaint and is using the exact same lawyers as the anonymous Ukraine “Whistleblower: whose allegations led to President Donald J. Trump’s impeachment, but then reportedly turned out to be then Vice President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the country. Shocking we know.

The following is from The Daily Wire:

In a previous role at Pinterest, Frances Haugen was behind a “recent change to give users the option to filter searches to specific skin tones.” At Gigster, she gave a talk on how “if we don’t build with an eye towards inclusion, we can end up enshrining bias.”

In 2015, she complained that Google was not inclusive enough of women, saying: “I didn’t realize the way I had been worn down by being a woman in tech… the last team I was on at Google, it had a transsexual Eng[ineering] director, and as a result we had more transsexual women than cis women on our team, which also says something sad about the number of women in tech.”

“You don’t see them in major tech companies and when you do see them in major tech companies you see them in places that are in support roles like marketing or perhaps sales. I think that’s a problem,” she said.

According to public records, Haugen co-owns a house with Molly Tombley-McCann, a computer coder who made a “gamification tool to be a better ally.”

According to the report, Haugen has made more than twenty federal campaign contributions since 2016, all of which have gone to Democrats, according to the FEC (Federal Elections Commission) data.

On January 13th, 2020, Haugen sent money to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional campaign and a. further contribution to her “Courage to Change” Political Action Committee, also known as a Super PAC! One of her most frequent places to donate was the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2021

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 5, 2021

This clown is literally trying to advocate for censorship folks, saying that “uncensored social media destabilizes democracy.” Get the hell out of here, no conservative ever talks or thinks that way, EVER!

— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2021

Here's more from The Daily Wire:

The Senate’s Sub-Committee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, which is chaired by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), invited her to testify to the panel on Tuesday to air her complaints, which consist in part of contending that Facebook did not censor enough speech. She says she was motivated to take action after a friend became “radicalized” by “misinformation.”

Despite having money for political donations, in January 2020, Haugen had a $44,000 federal tax lien placed against her for unpaid taxes, according to public records reviewed by The Daily Wire. The lien was released on May 17, 2021.

Her lawyers are now seeking to raise $50,000 on GoFundMe, money they say will go to covering legal expenses for the attorneys, who are otherwise working pro-bono.

Those lawyers are Whistleblower Aid, a group founded by Mark Zaid, who previously represented the national security official who alleged that Donald Trump inappropriately pressed the Ukraine president on a phone call to, in turn, investigate whether Joe Biden inappropriately pressed the country to drop an investigation into his son’s firm, Burisma.

The identity of that “whistleblower” – who did not have first-hand knowledge of the call – was fiercely shrouded. But some outlets reported that it was Eric Ciaramelli, Joe Biden’s top advisor on Ukraine. That position meant he could have been personally implicated by any misconduct Joe Biden may have undertaken around Ukraine during the Obama administration. It could have also been motivated by personal loyalty: Ciaramelli was close enough to Biden that Biden invited him as a guest to a State Department dinner.

You can read more of this insanity from our friends at The Daily Wire.

