WOW: Convicted Sex Offender Allowed to Stay on Ballot for Mayor in Texas

Some scary news coming out of the lone star state today. As Texas officials are saying that a state election law limited the state’s authority to initially declare a candidate ineligible.

A Texas man is being allowed to stay on a ballot for Mayor after he’s been convicted of being a sex offender.

Jerry Warden, who is one of eight people running for mayor in the city of Arlington, Texas filed to enter the race on February 11th.

Warden is listed in the Texas registry of sex offenders after his conviction in 1996 for aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 24-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The laws on the books in Texas forbids people with felony charges from running unless they have been pardoned and had their rights restored.

Jim Ross, another mayoral candidate running has filed a complaint about Warden’s eligibility. His inquiry was filed with the city secretary’s office on February 22, per the Dallas Morning News.

City Secretary Alex Busken said that the state election law limits his office’s authority to declare a candidate not eligible. A candidate can only be determined to be ineligible due to their application or the documents presented in the inquiry.

Because the complaint doesn’t show whether or not that Warden has had his rights restored or had a pardon, it’s ineligible. Wait, what?

Warden told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he had his rights restore after he served his prison sentence.

