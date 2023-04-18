WOW: Canadian Teen SUSPENDED from Catholic High School for Opposing Transgender Idiocy – Human Rights Complaint Filed

A 17-year-old student from a Catholic high school in Renfrew, Ontario, Canada, has filed a human rights complaint alleging religious discrimination after he was suspended for speaking out against transgender ideology. Josh Alexander was suspended from St. Joseph’s High School in November and issued a trespass notice for organizing a student walkout against allowing biological males in girls’ bathrooms.

Last week, Liberty Coalition Canada’s attorney, James Kitchen, filed a complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal over Alexander’s suspension. The complaint stated that Alexander believes he is called by the Lord Jesus Christ to proclaim the truth, which includes telling those around him about the Lord’s design for gender and openly opposing the School Board’s policy of permitting males to enter the girls’ washrooms.

During a math class, Alexander argued against the school’s bathroom policy, leading to an eruption from students. His classmates called him a “misogynist,” a “racist,” and a “homophobic transphobe,” while the teacher allegedly “nodded and gestured at the students yelling at Josh, indicating his approval of the students’ name-calling.”

The complaint revealed that Alexander was ultimately suspended and told that his attendance would be detrimental to the physical and mental well-being of transgender students. Although his suspension was technically lifted in January, the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board has “excluded” him for the rest of the school year.

Principal Derek Lennox allegedly informed Alexander that he could return to school only if he stopped using the “dead names” of transgender classmates and avoided being in their classes. On February 6, Alexander attempted to return to school and was arrested for violating the trespassing order.

Alexander has attempted to appeal, but the school board declined to hear it. “Kicking Josh out of school for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding sexuality and gender is unlawful religious discrimination,” Liberty Coalition Canada said in a statement provided to Fox News.

Alexander is seeking a declaration that the School Board discriminated against him based on his Christian beliefs. The Liberty Coalition Canada’s statement also detailed the shockingly discriminatory conduct of teachers and students at St. Joseph’s and Principal Lennox’s retaliatory decisions to suspend and exclude Alexander for expressing his beliefs and organizing a student walk-out to protest the school’s policy.

Alexander’s suspension is part of a larger trend in which cancel culture has become rampant. Many young people, particularly those with traditional Christian beliefs, are being punished for speaking out against progressive ideas that don’t align with their values. Alexander’s case is just one of many that highlights the need to protect freedom of speech and religious expression, particularly in educational settings.

