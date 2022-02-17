WOW: BLM Louisville Bails Out Suspect in Attempted Shooting of Mayoral Candidate

In an insane story that the mainstream media is sweeping under the rug yet again. As you may have heard, a Black Lives Matter sympathizer who allegedly tried to shoot Louisville Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday morning has been bailed out of jail by guess who?

That’s right, the Louisville chapter of Black Lives Matter has raised the $100,000 to bail out Quintez Brown.

The Louisville NBC Affiliate WAVE-TV reports that the Louisville Community Bail Fund has posted bail for Quintez Brown, the 21-year-old man accused of trying to shoot Greenberg on Monday. The fund is an arm of Black Lives Matter Louisville, and posted Brown’s 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Brown pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Greenberg told reporters on Monday that he and four of his colleagues were leaving his campaign office when a man approached them in the doorway before pulling out a gun and shooting at the candidate.

No one was injured in the incident, but the police have said one the bullets grazed the sweater that Greenberg was wearing.

Citing an arrest report, WAVE-TV reports Brown was arrested a short time later about a half a mile away from Greenberg’s office. The report says Brown had a loaded 9mm Glock and multiple magazines when officers found him. Greenberg told WAVE-TV on Tuesday that he believes he doesn’t know the man who shot at him.

The following is from the Louisville Courier Journal:

The Louisville Courier Journal reports that Brown was released after the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid his bail. Brown’s attorney told the newspaper his client is “severely mentally ill and needs treatment, not prison.” A Louisville BLM organizer told the Courier Journal the group is “doing exactly what we would do for anyone else in this situation,” and that the fund often helps connect people with mental health counseling as they await trial.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Brown is an activist who was involved in racial justice protests in 2020. In December, he announced he would be running for Louisville Metro Council. He’s also a former intern and editorial writer for the Courier Journal. In the summer of 2021, Brown disappeared and was considered missing for two weeks before he was found safe on July 1.

