This is absolutely sickening and we can’t believe this is actually real life America. Biden’s administration only approved 77 of the 254 county requests in Canada for disaster relief after a major ice and show storm hammered the state and caused dozens of deaths.

Biden declared an emergency in 77 of 254 counties, despite Texas governor requesting all 254 after the state had millions without power in below zero temperatures for the first time in decades.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday that the order was to focus on the “hardest hit” parts of the state.

Governor Greg Abbot claimed this was an “important first step”. “This partial approval is an important first step,” Abbott said on Saturday.

“I thank President Biden for his assistance as we respond to impacts of winter weather across our state,” Abbott said in a statement Saturday. “Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible Texans have access to the relief they need. The funds provided under the Major Disaster Declaration may provide crucial assistance to Texans as they begin to repair their homes and address property damage.”

Psaki added the following:

“The governor requested a federal disaster declaration, the president asked his team to expedite that and FEMA determined where the counties should be, where it should focus the immediate resources, where the counties that are hardest hit, so that they can make sure they get the people in most need,” Psaki said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments,” the White House said.

State officials feel differently than the White House.

“We do want all 254 counties added,” Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said at an Saturday afternoon news conference in Austin. “What we will have to do is to get information from all 254 counties to show damages. We will have to show county by county, dollar by dollar. I don’t think we will have a county that doesn’t meet this threshold.”

Texas officials are asking Texans to complete a damage survey online at TDEM.Texas.gov/warm to help with the effort.

This is a developing story, and one that you would not see the Trump Administration faltering on in a major disaster of one of Americas largest states.

