WOW: Biden Administration Tells US Embassy Staff in Kabul to Destroy US Flags

The Biden Administration ordered a temporary troop surge to evacuate the United States Embassy staff and remaining American citizens from Kabul, the Capitol of Afghanistan.

Biden redeployed thousands of US soldiers to Kabul to assist with emergency evacuation efforts.

John Hudson of The Washington Post broke the story that the US Embassy had been ordered to destroy classified documents, equipment, and even the disposal of “American Flags.”

What a disgusting and embarrassing scene this is for America.

The Kabul embassy staff have begun destroying classified documents and equipment. An internal memo called for the disposal of "American flags … which could be misused in propaganda efforts,” https://t.co/1SwiDgiKRB pic.twitter.com/pagdUAKxYr — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 13, 2021

“Facilities will provide destruction support between 0830 and 1600 daily until further notice, please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property,” the memo stated.

“Please also include items with embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.”

