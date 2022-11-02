News

WOW!!! Atheist Tries Bullying Neighbor Over Cross Decoration, Gets Dropped Like a Sack of Potatoes ‘Jesus Ain’t F***ing God’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

As Christians we will normally turn the other cheek until we no longer have to, and this story is no different.

A nonbeliever was running his mouth and bullying his neighbor, but the tide quickly turned when the bully is shown getting dropped like a sack of potatoes on video.

This video has now gone viral, and we’re not the only ones who think like Mike Tyson. Social Media has made it to where people don’t get punched in the mouth and they keep bulling and running their mouth. In the good ole days, if you did that, you got your mouth shut, and you learned your lesson. Now they run, cry, press charges, and act like girly men, it’s quite sad.

You can clearly hear the bully saying “Jesus isn’t F***ing God.” The location is unknown, but they sound British.

WATCH BELOW – GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE WARNING:

