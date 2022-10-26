WOW: 30 House Liberals Send Letter to Biden Urging Him to Rethink Strategy on Ukraine War and to Pursue Negotiations Directly With Russia

A group of 30 House liberals urged President Joe Biden via a letter, to shift his strategy on the Ukraine war and pursue direct negotiations with Russia. This is the first time that prominent members of his own party have pushed him to change his approach to Ukraine.

So, losing support from his own party puts Joe Biden in a tight spot only two-weeks from midterm election day, according to the Washington Post who has obtained the letter. And several states have already started their early voting agenda this week.

With Democrats turning on Biden’s Ukraine policy and calling on Biden and his team to change his strategy, along with the letter, and the GOP hinting they will change his policy for him, should they take the House, by cutting off funding if they do not believe in his strategy, is certainly creating pressure on President Biden.

Biden may well be getting in over his head as he tries to sustain domestic support for the war effort, as the region is heading into a potentially difficult winter and Republicans are beginning their threat to cut aid if the retake Congress.

In a letter led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the 30 Democrats call on Biden to pair the unprecedented economic and military support the U.S. is providing Ukraine with a “diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire.” https://t.co/wp51wKPS8O — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 24, 2022

“In the letter led by Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the 30 Democrats call on Biden to pair the unprecedented economic and military support the U.S. is providing Ukraine with a “diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire.”

Jayapal said, “The longer the war in Ukraine goes on the greater risk of escalation, to widespread, devastating effect.”

Jayapal added, “We should have no illusions about the challenge ahead of us but my colleagues and I are urging the administration to engage in a proactive diplomatic push in an effort to seek a realistic framework for a cease-fire.”

(Washington Post) – A group of 30 House liberals is urging President Biden to dramatically shift his strategy on the #Ukraine war and pursue direct negotiations with Russia ..@washingtonpost (h/t @JohnSpall247) pic.twitter.com/m4gFVKOD9i — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) October 24, 2022

Thanks to The Washington Post and Patriot Alerts for contributing to this article.

